Florida Panthers’ Frank Vatrano (77) looks for the puck as Detroit Red Wings’ Filip Zadina (11) and Christoffer Ehn (70) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Hoffman had a goal and two assists and the Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly, Dominic Toninato and Anton Stralman also scored to help the Panthers win for the fourth time in five games.

Chris Driedger made 35 saves in his fourth NHL start to improve to 3-1-0.