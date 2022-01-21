Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

Dallas Stars left wing Roope Hintz (24) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Detroit. The Stars won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. It was the second win in a row for the Stars.

After Tyler Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal with 6:14 left in regulation, Jason Robertson tied it for the Stars with 1:13 remaining. Ryan Suter, Joel Kiviranta and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, which outshot Detroit 31-28. Braden Holtby made 24 saves and improved to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts against Detroit. Robby Fabbri, Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin had the other goals for the Red Wings.