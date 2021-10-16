Greiss makes 40 saves as Red Wings beat Canucks

Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 40 saves to assure the lead the Detroit Red Wings took early in the second period stood up in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Greiss, from Fussen, Germany, was acrobatic in goal and displayed a knack of coming up big with nearly every good chance the Canucks had to score. He received plenty of vocal support from the fans.

However, he also received a bit of good fortune when he needed it. Canucks left wing Justin Dowling hit the far post with a backhander with 7:26 remaining in the game. And, with only 2:31 to play, a re-directed slap shot goal was disallowed because of an interference call in front of Greiss.