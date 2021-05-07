Greiss makes 22 saves, Red Wings rally to beat Blue Jackets

Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner, right, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Stenlund during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 22 saves and the Detroit Reds Wings rallied with three goals in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2.

Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno and Danny DeKeyser also scored in the second period for the Red Wings.

The teams are dueling to stay out of the Central Division basement as they play out the final weekend. Detroit leads Columbus by one point in the standings ahead of Saturday’s finale.

Gavin Bayreuther and Nathan Gerbe scored for the Blue Jackets, and Matiss Kivlenieks had 31 saves.