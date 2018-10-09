Grand Rapids company replacing LCA's red seats
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids company will be replacing over 18,000 seats in the home of the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings.
Little Caesars Arena announced Monday that it will begin swapping out its 18,600 red seats with black ones in December.
Crain’s Detroit reported Tuesday that Irwin Seating Co. will be the company doing the job. Irwin also installed the original red seating.
The venue began using black seat covers last season after the empty red seats drew attention on telecasts. Covers will remain on the seats until the changeover process begins.
