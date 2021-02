Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) moves the puck against Nashville Predators’ Matt Duchene (95) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Glendenning had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Bernier made 21 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne and Anthony Mantha also scored to help Detroit snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-10-0.

Filip Forsberg and Rocco Grimaldi scored for Nashville. The Predators beat Detroit 3-2 on Thursday night for their only victory in five games.