Glendening stays limber as he waits for NHL to return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the American Hockey League has already canceled its season, NHL fans and players are still holding out hope they’ll be back on the ice.

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening, an East Grand Rapids native in his seventh season with the team, is among them.

“You want to play, that’s for sure. That’s what we love to do, is play games,” he told News 8. “It’s been crazy because it has been nine weeks since we’ve touched the ice. I think in a way, you are always preparing as if we will play, but you’ve got to have your sights set on next season in terms of how are you going to get ready this summer. It’s going to be different than any summer that we’ve had before, but we’re going to continue to do the best we can.”

He said he’s been staying in shape by biking and running, plus doing Pilates with his wife, who’s training to become an instructor.

One option for returning that pro sports leagues have floated is playing games without any fans in arenas, but that could lessen the intensity — especially in the playoffs.

“It’s such a unique circumstance, right, that no one knows the best way to get out of it,” Glendening said. “They want to keep the integrity of the playoffs and part of that is the emotional roller coaster that happens in games, and the fans have a huge, huge, part of that. So it certainly would be different. But if that’s the best they are going to be able to do, it might bring hope to people just to see live sports on TV again.”

The Red Wings have known hardship in the last few years. With that in mind, Glendening had this advice for everyone struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and closures aimed at slowing the spread:

“We are all in this together. It’s not easy for anyone. You talk to different people and they are in different circumstances. … No one knows when it’s going to end,” he said. “If you see someone, give them a wave or a smile. You don’t know what they’re going through on a personal level.”