Erne snaps tie, Red Wings beat Blues to stop 4-game skid

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, center, celebrates his goal with Filip Zadina, left, and Filip Hronek in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2.

Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings.

Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-2-2 at home. Making his second straight start, Nedeljkovic turned in several highlight-reel stops — including a sprawling glove save with 13:05 left to preserve a one-goal lead.

Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored for the Blues. Perron’s goal snapped a 13-game scoreless drought.

It was the sixth loss in eight games for St. Louis.