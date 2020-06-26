Detroit Red Wings could land first pick in NHL draft lottery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NHL draft lottery gets underway Friday evening, and the Detroit Red Wings are hoping to land the first pick.

The Red Wings will draft anywhere from first to fourth. Because they finished with the worst record in the NHL this season, they have an 18.5% chance of getting the first pick. The Wings haven’t drafted first since 1986.

But the Ottawa Senators, who finished with the second worst record, also own the San Jose Sharks’ first pick, giving them a combined 25% chance of getting the top pick.

Above, radio play-by-play man for the Wings Ken Kal talks about what the team is looking for amid a rebuild.

Below, Kyle McIlmurray, managing editor of Winging It In Motown and a WOOD TV8 producer, discusses the top prospects in the draft.

The draft lottery starts at 8 p.m. on NBCSN.