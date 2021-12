FILE – Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, in this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo. Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Detroit Red Wings player going into training camp and faces the potential of missing all of his team’s games in Canada this season as a result, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Red Wings will be without one of its best players because of COVID-19.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi — the National Hockey League’s only unvaccinated active player — will be in COVID protocol for 10 days, meaning he has to sit out five games.

have placed forward Tyler Bertuzzi in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 1, 2021

The Red Wings announced Wednesday night that Bertuzzi had entered protocol. According to team management, Bertuzzi is feeling OK.

Detroit won its fourth straight game Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout against the Seattle Kraken.