DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings, with a suddenly potent power play, are building momentum ahead of Patrick Kane’s expected debut with the team next week.

J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri scored twice each to help Detroit rout the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Thursday night.

Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings, who have won four of five games and are getting closer to having the newly acquired Kane in the lineup.

“I’m glad he wasn’t here tonight,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said.

Connor Bedard set up Lukas Reichel for a tying goal early in the first period, giving the rookie center a team-high 18 points in 21 games, but the Blackhawks couldn’t keep up at either end of the ice as they lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Bedard was so frustrated by Chicago’s power play in the pivotal second period that he broke his stick hitting it against the boards before going to the bench. When Bedard’s wrist shot in the third didn’t get past Lyon, he went to the bench and punched the back of the boards in frustration.

“When he gets to the bench he gets a little frustrated, but he seems to be pretty composed when he goes back for the next shift,” Richardson said. “I’m fine with passion as long as it’s not disrupting the team, and yourself.”

Former Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek had 24 saves.

Compher scored a short-handed goal 2:29 into the first, finishing an odd-man rush with Andrew Copp. A minute later, Bedard’s behind-the-net pass assisted Reichel on his second goal this season.

Fabbri, who had a goal and an assist in a loss at the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, dangled the puck around flailing defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and his backhander gave the Red Wings a go-ahead goal midway through the first.

“That was insane,” Compher said. “That’s one of the nicest goals I’ve ever seen in person.”

Detroit pulled away in the second, going ahead by two on Ben Chiarot’s goal and taking a 4-1 lead with its resurgent power play.

Compher’s goal extended the Red Wings’ power-play scoring streak to five games after going five games without scoring on the power play.

Fabbri’s second goal midway through the third allowed the Red Wings to coast with a four-goal lead and gave them an eighth goal on the power play in five games.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, went 1 for 3 on the power play.

“It’s a privilege to be out there,” forward Tyler Johnson said. “We’re just not doing anything right now. It’s embarrassing.”

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin missed his second straight game with an injury. Larkin is expected to return soon and will perhaps have Kane on the top line, putting him with former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat.

“We’ve got guys who have been it before like David Perron and J.T. with Stanley Cups and obviously now we’re adding a guy like Patrick Kane,” Lyon said. “That’s cool to see the perspective they can add during really critical moments.”

Earlier in the day, Corey Perry said he has begun working with mental health and substance abuse experts to discuss his struggles with alcohol after the Blackhawks terminated his contract for engaging in “conduct that is unacceptable” and against team policies.

Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

Red Wings: At Montreal on Saturday night.