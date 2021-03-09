Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to OT win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Coleman’s goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions season-high point streak to nine games.
Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period and Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie in the third.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning.
Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.