Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to OT win over Red Wings

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Coleman’s goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions season-high point streak to nine games.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period and Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie in the third.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning.

Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.