Capitals make splash, get Mantha from Red Wings

(AP) — The Washington Capitals made the biggest deal of NHL trade deadline day by acquiring big forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings.

The Capitals in win-now mode traded wingers Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first- and 2022 second-round pick to Detroit for Mantha, who at 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds fits in with their heavy approach. The 26-year-old is signed for three more seasons at a salary-cap hit of $5.7 million.

Washington made the move after the other playoff teams in the East Division all made additions.

After the New York Islanders got forward Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri from New Jersey, the Boston Bruins acquired Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly, and the Pittsburgh Penguins added Jeff Carter.