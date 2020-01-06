Boqvist, Blackhawks rally past lowly Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) reacts after he was checking by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Boqvist snapped a third-period tie, Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the lowly Detroit Red Wings 4-2.

Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Corey Crawford made 19 saves in his first start since he was pulled in the second period of an ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 23.

Detroit dropped to 3-18-2 in its last 23 games.

Filip Zadina and Luke Glendening scored for the NHL-worst Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard made 23 stops.