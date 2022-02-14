Boldy’s hat trick powers Wild to a win over Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which is 11-1-1 since Jan. 6 and has won six in a row at home.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves.

Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit, which closed within a goal with 1:46 remaining.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 shots in goal for the Red Wings.