Blue Jackets top Red Wings, snap five-game losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Alexandre Texier, left, carries the puck up ice as Detroit Red Wings’ Adam Erne defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus scored three second-period goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.

Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak with their most dominating game in weeks.

The state loosened COVID-19 restrictions to allow 1,953 fans.

It was the first time the Blue Jackets have played a home game with spectators since March 1, 2020.