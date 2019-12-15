Bernier makes 42 saves, Red Wings beat Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Green scored a power-play goal in the third period, Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings, who have won two in a row since dropping 12 straight.

Green also added an assist, and his goal was the game-winner when Tomas Tatar scored in the game’s final minute for the Canadiens.

Montreal outshot Detroit 43-20 but had its three-game win streak snapped. Carey Price made 18 saves in defeat.