Bernier makes 42 saves, Red Wings beat Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic detroit red wings logo_413246

MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Green scored a power-play goal in the third period, Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings, who have won two in a row since dropping 12 straight.

Green also added an assist, and his goal was the game-winner when Tomas Tatar scored in the game’s final minute for the Canadiens.

Montreal outshot Detroit 43-20 but had its three-game win streak snapped. Carey Price made 18 saves in defeat. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 