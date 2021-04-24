Benn scores in OT, lifts Stars to win over Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Jamie Benn scored 32 seconds into overtime, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wing.

Dallas outshot Detroit by more than three times and had the puck for much of the game, but trailed after Dennis Cholowski scored late in the first period until Mark Pysyk made it 1-all early in the third.

Benn took advantage of a Detroit turnover in the extra period, carried the puck into the left circle and lifted a shot over Jonathan Bernier’s blocker.

Anton Khudobin stopped 16 shots for the Stars and Bernier had a season-high 50 saves.