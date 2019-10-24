Anthony Duclair scores twice, Senators beat Red Wings 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored twice and the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 5-2 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid and extend the Red Wings’ losing streak to six.

Chris Tierney, Mark Borowiecki and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored to help the Senators improve to 2-6-1. Anders Nilsson made 34 saves for his first victory of the season.

Darren Helm and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 33 shots. The Red Wings are 3-7-0.

After Detroit scored twice in a 1:40 span early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead, Borowiecki tied it at 3:15 and Pageau made it a two-goal game with a short-handed goal at 5:27. Duclair scored late in the second and added an empty-netter in the third.

NOTES: Logan Brown made his season debut for Ottawa after being recalled from Belleville of the AHL. … The Senators placed Colin White and Artem Anisomov on injured reserve. White will miss three to five weeks with a sore hip flexor/groin. Anisimov is expected to be out up to two weeks with a lower-body injury. … Detroit’s Alex Biega and Danny Dekeyser were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Buffalo on Friday night.

Senators: Host New York Islanders on Friday night.