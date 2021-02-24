Zion Williamson leads Pelicans past Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 32 points in his first game since being named a first-time All-Star, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 128-118.

Brandon Ingram added 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed most of the first three quarters before thwarting the Pistons’ bid to win two road games on consecutive nights.

Pelicans center Steven Adams scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first action since missing two games with a sore right ankle.

Josh Jackson scored 25 points and Mason Plumlee added 21 points for Detroit.