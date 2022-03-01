Wizards beat Pistons for 14th straight time at home, 116-113

Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and Thomas Bryant added 16, and the Washington Wizards won their 14th straight home meeting with Detroit, holding off the Pistons 116-113.

It’s the longest home winning streak against any team in franchise history.

The Wizards pulled to within a game of idle Charlotte for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Jerami Grant scored 26 points for Detroit, which had a chance to tie on its final possession. Saddiq Bey missed from the perimeter, and after an offensive rebound, Killian Hayes missed a 3-pointer.