Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after he fell to the floor and being called for a foul against Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards completed a 106-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons after All-Star guard Bradley Beal’s injury-shortened outing.

Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes for Washington before the NBA’s leading scorer departed early in the third quarter, having started the game with a sore right foot.

But Westbrook’s NBA-best 15th triple-double helped the Wizards secure just their second win in 10 games since the All-Star Break.

Wayne Ellington scored 15 points for the last-place Pistons, who have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 18.