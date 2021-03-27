Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury

Detroit Pistons

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after he fell to the floor and being called for a foul against Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Washington Wizards completed a 106-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons after All-Star guard Bradley Beal’s injury-shortened outing.

Beal had 17 points in 21 minutes for Washington before the NBA’s leading scorer departed early in the third quarter, having started the game with a sore right foot.

But Westbrook’s NBA-best 15th triple-double helped the Wizards secure just their second win in 10 games since the All-Star Break.

Wayne Ellington scored 15 points for the last-place Pistons, who have lost four in a row and 14 of their last 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com