Wagner outplays Cunningham, lifts Magic past Pistons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 points and outplayed fellow rookie Cade Cunningham, Terrence Ross added 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-103 in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams.

Wagner made 7 of 12 shots and hit all eight of his free throws. Mo Bamba had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Chuma Okeke added 17 points and three 3-pointers. Cunningham was held to eight points on 3-of-17 shooting with fellow rookie Jalen Suggs guarding him. Trey Lyles scored 18 points and Saddiq Bey added 17 for Detroit.