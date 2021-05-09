Vucevic’s double-double, LaVine’s 30 lead Bulls over Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) is defended by Chicago Bulls forward Garrett Temple (17) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with an 108-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.

Detroit lost for the ninth time in 11 games and played without leading scorer Jerami Grant and point guard Cory Joseph. Rookies Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart combined for 60 points and 21 rebounds.