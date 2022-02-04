Tatum scores 24, leads Celtics to 102-93 win over Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) shoots on Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to four games with a 102-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Jaylen Brown scored 13 points for the Celtics, who have won six of their last seven games. Josh Richardson added 12 points and Robert Williams had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Boston, which never trailed and led by as many as 24 points.

Hamidou Diallo had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit. Saddiq Bey added 21 points and Jerami Grant added 10 points for the Pistons.