Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (99) dives for the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya, left, in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 26 points in the first three quarters, and then rested while the Boston Celtics closed out the Detroit Pistons for a 114-93 victory.

Rookie Grant Williams added a career-high 18 points and Enes Kanter pulled down 18 rebounds for the Celtics, who finished with a 51-36 advantage on the boards.