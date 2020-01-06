Swat team: Lakers block 20 shots, hold off Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond grapple for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) — Anthony Davis had eight of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 20 blocked shots in a 106-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the Lakers’ fifth straight victory. Alex Caruso scored 13 points and the Lakers finished one blocked shot short of their franchise record while they hung on to remain unbeaten since Christmas.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and former Lakers guard Svi Mykhailiuk had 14 for the Pistons.

They have lost nine of 11 despite a strong effort against the Western Conference leaders.