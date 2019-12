Detroit Pistons’ Tim Frazier (12) drives against San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 29 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs hit a season-high 18 3-pointers in beating the Detroit Pistons, 136-109.

San Antonio was 18 for 35 on 3-pointers, including a career-high five by Aldridge.

Andre Drummond had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the short-handed Pistons, who played with an 11-man roster due to injuries and illness.