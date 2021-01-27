Sexton scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond (3) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons’ Mason Plumlee (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak. Cleveland forced 22 turnovers.

Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit.

The Pistons fell to 1-7 on the road.