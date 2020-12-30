Run in 4th lifts Warriors over Pistons

Detroit Pistons forward Josh Jackson (20) chases a loose ball during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-106 victory over the winless Detroit Pistons.

The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench.

Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.