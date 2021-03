Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Svi Mykhailiuk (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier hit some big shots down the stretch and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 to get back to .500 for the first time since Jan. 13.

Rozier and Gordon Hayward each had 17 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 15 points and a key rebound for Charlotte. Rozier scored Charlotte’s final eight points.

Jerami Grant had 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting for the Pistons.