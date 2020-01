Detroit Pistons’ Derrick Rose (25) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ante Zizic (41) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Cleveland. Detroit won 115-113.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Derrick Rose hit a 15-footer with 27 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons rallied for a 115-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose, who scored 24 points, hit a runner in the lane to give Detroit a 114-113 lead and cap a comeback that began with the Pistons trailing 110-91 early in the fourth quarter.

Collin Sexton’s late shot didn’t hit the rim and Cleveland was called for a shot clock violation. The Cavaliers have lost five straight.