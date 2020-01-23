Rose, Jackson lead Pistons to rout of reeling Kings

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT PLAYER AT RIGHT TO KENT BAZEMORE – Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) attempts a layup as Sacramento Kings center Kent Bazemore, right, and forward Anthony Tolliver (43) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to Pistons lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento 127-106 on Wednesday night and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss.

Jackson missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He made a floater on his first attempt and played well in his 19 minutes off the bench, shooting 8 of 14 and handling out four assists.

Rose scored 20 or more points for the 10th straight game, tying the career high he set in 2010-11, his MVP season in Chicago. He also eclipsed 11,000 career points and added 11 assists.

Christian Wood scored 23 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points off the bench, the 11th time in 12 games that he’s scored in double figures.

De’Aaron Fox had 22 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Kings, who shot 12 of 23 from the line (52.2%).

Kent Bazemore made his Kings’ debut after being traded from Portland in a five-player deal on Tuesday that also netted Sacramento Anthony Tolliver. Bazemore scored seven points.

Both teams were without their starting post players because of injuries. Sacramento was missing Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder), while Detroit was without Andre Drummond (lip) and Blake Griffin (knee), who is likely out for the season.

TIP-INS

Sacramento: Tolliver also played his first game of the season for Sacramento, where he played in 2016-17, the 13th NBA stop of his 12th season. He’s also made two stops apiece in Detroit, Portland and Minnesota.

Detroit: Without league leader Drummond, the Pistons earned a 50-44 rebounding edge. Thon Maker tied his career high with his ninth rebound less than a minute into the second half. He finished with 10. Markieff Morris grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.

BACK TO THE BENCH

Bagley missed eight games with an injured foot suffered on Dec. 26 and returned to action Jan. 13, but was sore after Monday’s loss at Miami, Kings coach Luke Walton said.

“It’s nothing major, just being cautious with it,” Walton said. “We were hopeful we were past that but you know it’s something that we’ll be safe and smart about it, and then take it day to day and hopefully have them back soon.”

The second-year player from Duke has also suffered a broken thumb this season and has played 13 games.

UP NEXT

Sacramento: The Kings are playing the fourth of a five-game trip Friday at Chicago.

Detroit: The Pistons play the second of a four-game home stand Friday against Memphis.