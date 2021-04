New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) and Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson scramble for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, and the New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 125-81.

Randle and Reggie Bullock, who had 22 points, had four 3-pointers apiece in the first as New York put it away early.

The Knicks stopped a three-game slide, returning to .500 at 25-25. RJ Barrett scored 14 points for New York, and Immanuel Quickley had 12. Jerami Grant scored 16 points for Detroit, and Hamidou Diallo had 14.