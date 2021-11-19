Poole helps Curry-less Warriors beat Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) drives as Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry’s absence to score 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, Andrew Wiggins finished with 27 points and Golden State beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102.

Golden State started the fourth with a 16-point lead and held on after Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

The NBA-leading Warriors sat out Curry with a bruised hip, a night after the two-time MVP and the league’s leading scorer had 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland.

They were also without Draymond Green.