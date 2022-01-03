Pistons win to snap Bucks’ 6-game winning streak

Detroit Pistons

by: STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Pistons’ Saddiq Bey dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points and the Detroit Pistons beat Milwaukee 115-106 to snap the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.

Detroit owns the NBA’s worst record  but beat the reigning NBA champions and ended its recent futility in this series by getting a boost from the return of several players who had missed multiple games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats