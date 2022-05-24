GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pistons fans will have to pack their bags next season, as the team is set to play a regular season game in Paris during the 2022-23 season.

The NBA announced that the NBA Paris Game 2023 will feature the Detroit Pistons against the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

This will be the first time the Pistons will be playing a regular season game in France. It marks the Bulls’ third time playing in Paris, after they played two preseason games there in 1997.

“The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to take on the Chicago Bulls and play our first ever game in France,” said Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver in statement from the league. “Playing a regular season game in Paris will be a great experience for our players and coaches and we look forward to showcasing Detroit basketball to an international audience.”

The NBA has not played a game in Paris since January 2020 when the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks faced off. This will be the NBA’s league’s 12th game in France since 1991, while it’s just the second regular season game that will be played there.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes has ties to France, as he grew up in the country when his father, DeRon Hayes, played professionally in Cholet, France.