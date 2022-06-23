DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have selected Purdue’s Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Detroit’s rebuilding plan should get a boost with the addition of the dynamic player.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ivey can play point or shooting guard. He averaged 17.3 points last season and made 46% of his shots overall and 36% beyond the 3-point arc.

Detroit desperately needs Ivey to pan out after winning just 23 games last year, finishing ahead of only Houston and Orlando in the NBA.