Pistons snap 3-game losing streak with win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rookie guard Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 105-93 win over the Orlando Magic.
Detroit, which has an NBA-worst road record of 3-14, won for the first time since Feb. 14.
Detroit’s ninth victory of the season ended Orlando’s three-game winning streak and put a damper on Magic center Nikola Vucevic’s selection as a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game.
Just two nights after battering the undersized Pistons for 37 points and 13 rebounds, Vucevic finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.