Pistons hand Rockets franchise-worst 19th straight loss

Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taromina/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Frank Jackson had a season-high 23 points and the Detroit Pistons handed the Houston Rockets their franchise-record 19th straight loss, 113-100 on Friday night.

Winless since Feb. 4, Houston struggled to find answers for Detroit’s ball movement and Jackson’s shooting. Jackson was 5 of 5 from 3-point range and 7 of 10 overall.

Jerami Grant added 18 points, Josh Jackson had 15, and Isaiah Stewart 13.

The Pistons won consecutive games for the first time since mid-February.

The Rockets were playing just their fourth game of the season where Christian Wood, Victor Oladipo and John Wall were all available. Wall had 21 points and seven assists, Oladipo had 19 points, and Wood 18 points and 11 rebounds.