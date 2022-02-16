Pistons end 8-game skid, Celtics’ 9-game winning streak

Detroit Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo (6) shoots against Boston Celtics’ Daniel Theis (27) and Grant Williams, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help the Detroit Pistons end an eight-game losing streak and the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak, 112-111 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum had a chance to send the Celtics into the All-Star break on a 10-game roll, but his jumper from the top of the key bounced high off the rim.

Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and had a key lock in the final minute in the Pistons’ first victory since Jan. 30. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.