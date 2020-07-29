Pistons buying, moving G League team from Arizona

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Pistons have bought their own G League team from the Phoenix Suns.

The Northern Arizona Suns development team will be rebranded and move into the arena that the Pistons are building on Wayne State University’s campus, the Pistons announced Wednesday. They’ll start playing there during the 2021-2022 season.

The #Pistons are purchasing the Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns and the rebranded team is expected to play in a new arena currently being constructed on the campus of @waynestate beginning in the 2021-22 season. pic.twitter.com/diXx8nTwzt — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 29, 2020

“I’m excited to welcome Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons as NBA G League owners,” NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “It’s always bittersweet for a team to relocate, and I thank Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns for their time in this league and the fans in Northern Arizona for their ongoing commitment to the team. I’m sure the fans in Detroit will welcome the team with open arms and I look forward to watching NBA G League basketball at Wayne State for seasons to come.”

The Grand Rapids Drive, an affiliate but not subsidiary of the Pistons, will maintain its affiliation through the end of the 2020-21 season.

In a Wednesday statement, Drive chief operating officer Rob Johnson said the team “stand(s) committed to the city of Grand Rapids” and “look(s) forward to our continued future here in West Michigan within the NBA G League.”

“We’ve begun discussions about the future of our affiliation; details of which we hope to have in the coming weeks,” Johnson’s statement continues. “Our focus has been, and will continue to be, providing the people of West Michigan with a great professional basketball experience.”