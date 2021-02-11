Pacers snap 4-game skid with win over Pistons

Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) throws back the ball towards Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (8) as he steps out of bounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers, who posted a season-low 94 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points, and rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center.