Pacers defeat Pistons, snap 6-game home winless skid

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell (9) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons’ Dennis Smith Jr. (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 28 points and the Indiana Pacers snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

LeVer’s fourth 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining clinched the victory. It’s the first time LeVert has surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade.

The Pacers ended their worst winless stretch at home since losing six in a row in 1985. The Pistons have the Eastern Conference’s worst record.

Edmond Sumner scored 18 points off the bench and Malcolm Brogden scored 16 for the Pacers.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 29 points. Saddiq Bey and Wayne Ellington each scored 16.