Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points — 21 in the second half — Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied down the stretch for a 109-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis as the Grizzlies won their second straight.

Jerami Grant and Delon Wright led the Pistons with 16 points each, while Josh Jackson added 15. Rookie Saddiq Bey finished with 14 points for Detroit.