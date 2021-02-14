Mason Plumlee has triple-double, helps Pistons beat Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Mason Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and the Detroit Pistons spoiled Stan Van Gundy’s return to Motown, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-112.

Van Gundy was the coach and president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2014-18. He’s coaching the Pelicans now, and Detroit became the latest team to blitz New Orleans from 3-point range.

Detroit went 17 of 35 from beyond the arc — 13 of 21 during the final three quarters.

The Pelicans also lost their previous two games, allowing 25 3-pointers in each of those.