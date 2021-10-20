LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons in opener

Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) runs into the defense of Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) and guard Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Detroit’s Jerami Grant was off on an 11-foot baseline jumper with 50 seconds left, missing a chance to tie it. The Bulls sealed the victory by making free throws.

The Pistons were without rookie guard Cade Cunningham due to a sprained right ankle. DeMar DeRozan had 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points in their Bulls debut.