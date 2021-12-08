Kuzma’s buzzer-beater lifts Wiz over slumping Pistsons in OT

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their 10th straight loss, 119-116.

Kuzma scored 26 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Jeremi Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who haven’t won since beating the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Nov. 17.

The 10-game skid matches Detroit’s longest since a 13-game slide from Nov. 15-Dec. 9, 2014.

They also lost 10 straight from Feb. 24-March 14, 2015.