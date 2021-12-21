Knicks beat Pistons to end monthlong home woes

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Julius Randle and Kemba Walker each had 21 and the New York Knicks won at home for the first time in almost a month, beating the Detroit Pistons 105-91.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had dropped five straight at Madison Square Garden since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 23. They are just 6-10 at home.

Walker was out of the rotation entirely but started a second straight game with six players in health and safety protocols and Derrick Rose out again with ankle soreness.

Saben Lee scored 16 points for the Pistons.