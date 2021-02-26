Kings snap skid, top Pistons in strange finish

DETROIT (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points and the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Sacramento blew a 17-point first-quarter lead, then rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter.
The Kings held on after Detroit appeared to miss two late free throws intentionally — earlier than the Pistons probably needed to employ that desperate strategy.
Jerami Grant led Detroit with 30 points. Harrison Barnes scored 21 for the Kings.